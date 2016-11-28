Latest news

Most read

Vehicle Development

Video: Audi R8 Spyder

When the R8 Coupé development programme began in 2010 there were a number of key pillars that engineers were aiming for: increase power output and efficiency, reduce...

Vehicle Development

Land Rover Discovery

When the first-generation Land Rover Discovery was introduced in the late 1980s, the aim was to better mix the luxury found in the Range Rover with the agricultural abilities of the...

High Performance

Video: Audi TT RS

Audi has a long history of using five-cylinder engines in its vehicles, from the unit that was integrated in to the Audi 100 5E in 1977 to the 1995 Audi RS2 with an engine that produced...

Vehicle Development

Audi Q2

Audi hasn’t shied away from developing SUVs, and in the Q7, Q5 and Q3 has a strong position in the market. But demand evolves, so the vehicles that buyers might have wanted a decade...

Chassis

Fiat Tipo

The rise in popularity of SUVs has meant that more traditional compact cars could seem less important to OEMs. But the market is still buoyant and, if they can develop a...

Hybrids & EVs

Bentley Bentayga

The luxury SUV segment is well served by vehicles such as the Range Rover, the Porsche Cayenne and even the Cadillac Escalade, but there are still niches that can be...